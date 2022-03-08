Kane, Strome shine as Blackhawks pound Ducks

CHICAGO — Patrick Kane had a goal and five primary assists for a career-high six points, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the banged-up Anaheim Ducks 8-3 on Tuesday night.

Playing on the same line as Kane, Dylan Strome had three goals and an assist and Alex DeBrincat finished with a goal and three assists. Jonathan Toews, Brandon Hagel and Ryan Carpenter also scored as the Blackhawks turned a fast start into their third win in nine games.

Anaheim opened a five-game trip with its sixth consecutive loss to Chicago. The Blackhawks also beat the Ducks 3-0 on Jan. 15, and the teams play again March 23 in California.

Trevor Zegras scored a power-play goal for Anaheim, which was coming off a 3-3 homestand. Jakob Silfverberg and Adam Henrique also scored, and Sam Steel had two assists.

The Ducks played without captain Ryan Getzlaf and fellow forward Isac Lundestrom. Getzlaf missed his second straight game with a lower-body injury, and Lundestrom was held out after he left the win against the Sharks with a lower-body injury.

John Gibson played just one period in his return from an upper-body injury that sidelined the All-Star goalie for Sunday night’s 3-2 overtime win over San Jose. He made eight saves on 13 shots before he was replaced by Anthony Stolarz, who finished with 16 stops.

The Blackhawks jumped all over the Ducks, scoring five times in the first period for the first time since Feb. 18, 2019, against Ottawa.

College basketball

No. 1 Gonzaga 82, No. 17 Saint Mary's 69: Andrew Nembhard scored 19 points, Rasir Bolton added 18 and top-ranked Gonzaga outlasted No. 17 Saint Mary's 82-69 Tuesday night to win its eighth West Coast Conference tournament title in nine years.

The Zags (26-3) had one big run in the first half to build a 10-point lead in its 25th straight WCC title game, but spent much of the night trying to shake the gritty Gaels.

Gonzaga finally did it, making nine shots during a stretch in the second half to pull away after Saint Mary's had cut the lead to two.

The win all but locks up a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament for the Zags.

