Kang the form player heading into Women's British Open

"I got a good feel for links golf, the bounces and the rolls that we are going to get," Kang said Tuesday about the Scottish Open, a warmup event for the British Open, where she wound up a shot off a four-way playoff.

"I mean, links golf, people know that it's just going to be a little bit slower greens, subtle breaks, and accepting missed putts were a bit harder for me than normal."

Indeed, it was on the greens where she struggled last week, and that's what she has been working on most since arriving Monday at Troon, a course she has never played before.

"I'm used to just putting the way I do and if you miss 2- or 3-footers here and there, you freeze over them and that's what was tough for me last week," Kang said. "Other than that, I think I hit the ball quite well and went around the golf course pretty well. I'm really proud of how I took on links golf in general because my results in links golf hasn't been great."

More at home on the links — and in Scotland — is another American, Stacy Lewis, who won the British Open at St. Andrews in 2013 for her second and most recent major title and won the Scottish Open on Sunday for her first LPGA victory in nearly three years.

Whereas Kang said she is "uncomfortable" on links, the former top-ranked Lewis clearly loves it.