Karli Rucker, North Scott

Rucker, a four-year starter, triggered the start of North Scott's turnaround in girls basketball. The Lancers went 17-7, 18-5, 18-5 and 21-5 during her four seasons, including a Class 4A state championship her senior season.

The guard, selected as a first team all-stater her senior season and player of the year in 4A by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association, compiled 1,282 points, 301 rebounds, 287 assists and 185 steals.

She was particularly good in the postseason of her final season. Listed at 5-6, she averaged 19.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and nearly 4 assists in the Lancers' three state tournament victories to be named captain of the all-tournament squad.

Rucker is in her second season as a starter and third year at Northern Iowa. She is recording a team-high 12.8 points and 3 assists per game for the Panthers.

