25th Rock Island Grand Prix
Briggs & Stratton 206cc Heavy 1: 1. Gary Lawson, Greenfield, Ind.; 2. Mike Welsh, Eldridge; 3. Connor Lund, Dixon, Ill.
Yamaha Heavy 1: 1. Gage Rucker; 2. Chad Patch, Davenport; 3. Dustin Blomme, Eldridge
Margay Ignite Senior 1: 1. Evan Stamer, Glen Carbon, Ill.; 2. Tony Neilson, Delmar; 3. Justin Vancil, Quincy, Ill.
Briggs & Stratton 206cc Heavy 2: 1. Tony Neilson, Delmar; 2. Morgan Schuler, DeWitt; 3. Connor Lund, Davis, Ill.
King of the Streets: 1. Race Liberante, Sewickley, Pa.; 2. Billy Musgrave, Norco, Calif.; 3. Jake French, Royseb City, Tex.
Yamaha Heavy 2: 1. Tony Neilson, Delmar; 2. Tim Goettsch, Bettendorf; 3. Dustin Blomme, Eldridge
Margay Ignite Senior 2: 1. Pete Vetter, Arnold, Mo.; 2. Evan Stamer, Glen Carbon, Ill.; 3. Hunter Richardson, Edwardsville, Ill.
Briggs & Stratton Medium: 1. Gary Lawson, Greenfield, Ind.; 2. Evan Stamer, Glen Carbon, Ill.; 3. Mike Welsh, Eldridge
Yamaha Medium: 1. Tim Goettsch, Bettendorf; 2. Gage Rucker; 3. Mike Welsh, Eldridge
TaG Senior: 1. Austin Wilkins, Wylie, Tex.; 2. Josh Lane, Pingree Grove, Ill.; 3. Aaron Snyder, North Aurora, Ill.
Briggs & Stratton-CIK bodywork: 1. Evan Stamer, Glen Carbon, Ill.; 2. Justin Wishard, Pecatonica, Ill.; 3. Ashton Wheeler, Donahue
125cc Shifter Masters: 1. Scott Barnes, Bermuda; 2. Lance Lane, Algonquin, Ill.; 3. Jason Campbell, Gilbert, Ariz.
Vintage Open: 1. Shawn Welte, Onalaska, Wis.; 2. Nathan Hamilton, Ursa, Ill.; 3. Steve White, Richland Center, Wis.
Vintage MAC: 1. Dave Fisher, Milan; 2. Mark D'Elia, Lewiston, NY; 3. Tom Day, Galesburg
Vintage Yamaha: 1. Marty Westen, Washington, Iowa; 2. Ken Woolridge, Urbana, Ill.; 3. J.T. Noble, Holts Summit, Mo.
Briggs & Stratton Masters: 1. Gary Lawson, Greenfield, Ind.; 2. Tony Neilson, Delmar; 3. Jeff Dolian, Plano, Tex.
125cc Open Shifter: 1. Race Liberante, Sewickley, Pa.; 2. Austin Wilkins, Texas; 3. Devon Smith-Harden, Nashville, Ind.
Margay Ignite Masters: 1. Tony Neilson, Delmar; 2. Pete Vetter, Arnold, Mo.; 3. Jeff Dolian, Plano, Tex.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.