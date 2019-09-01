25th Rock Island Grand Prix

Briggs & Stratton 206cc Heavy 1: 1. Gary Lawson, Greenfield, Ind.; 2. Mike Welsh, Eldridge; 3. Connor Lund, Dixon, Ill.

Yamaha Heavy 1: 1. Gage Rucker; 2. Chad Patch, Davenport; 3. Dustin Blomme, Eldridge

Margay Ignite Senior 1: 1. Evan Stamer, Glen Carbon, Ill.; 2. Tony Neilson, Delmar; 3. Justin Vancil, Quincy, Ill.

Briggs & Stratton 206cc Heavy 2: 1. Tony Neilson, Delmar; 2. Morgan Schuler, DeWitt; 3. Connor Lund, Davis, Ill.

King of the Streets: 1. Race Liberante, Sewickley, Pa.; 2. Billy Musgrave, Norco, Calif.; 3. Jake French, Royseb City, Tex.

Yamaha Heavy 2: 1. Tony Neilson, Delmar; 2. Tim Goettsch, Bettendorf; 3. Dustin Blomme, Eldridge

Margay Ignite Senior 2: 1. Pete Vetter, Arnold, Mo.; 2. Evan Stamer, Glen Carbon, Ill.; 3. Hunter Richardson, Edwardsville, Ill.

Briggs & Stratton Medium: 1. Gary Lawson, Greenfield, Ind.; 2. Evan Stamer, Glen Carbon, Ill.; 3. Mike Welsh, Eldridge

Yamaha Medium: 1. Tim Goettsch, Bettendorf; 2. Gage Rucker; 3. Mike Welsh, Eldridge

TaG Senior: 1. Austin Wilkins, Wylie, Tex.; 2. Josh Lane, Pingree Grove, Ill.; 3. Aaron Snyder, North Aurora, Ill.

Briggs & Stratton-CIK bodywork: 1. Evan Stamer, Glen Carbon, Ill.; 2. Justin Wishard, Pecatonica, Ill.; 3. Ashton Wheeler, Donahue

125cc Shifter Masters: 1. Scott Barnes, Bermuda; 2. Lance Lane, Algonquin, Ill.; 3. Jason Campbell, Gilbert, Ariz.

Vintage Open: 1. Shawn Welte, Onalaska, Wis.; 2. Nathan Hamilton, Ursa, Ill.; 3. Steve White, Richland Center, Wis.

Vintage MAC: 1. Dave Fisher, Milan; 2. Mark D'Elia, Lewiston, NY; 3. Tom Day, Galesburg

Vintage Yamaha: 1. Marty Westen, Washington, Iowa; 2. Ken Woolridge, Urbana, Ill.; 3. J.T. Noble, Holts Summit, Mo.

Briggs & Stratton Masters: 1. Gary Lawson, Greenfield, Ind.; 2. Tony Neilson, Delmar; 3. Jeff Dolian, Plano, Tex.

125cc Open Shifter: 1. Race Liberante, Sewickley, Pa.; 2. Austin Wilkins, Texas; 3. Devon Smith-Harden, Nashville, Ind.

Margay Ignite Masters: 1. Tony Neilson, Delmar; 2. Pete Vetter, Arnold, Mo.; 3. Jeff Dolian, Plano, Tex.

