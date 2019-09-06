Bailey is running as a Republican. For more information, visit her campaign website at KathleenBailey.org .
• What are your qualifications?
I have nearly 25 years of experience in the courtroom. I’ve handled nearly 30 felony jury trials, prosecuting sexual assault and physical abuse cases with no convictions overturned on appeal. Additionally, I’ve spent 21 years practicing family law, with many referrals from law enforcement and the Department of Children and Family Services, who knew I would get the job done.
Outside of my experience as a lawyer, I spearheaded the creation of the Children’s Advocacy Center, a Rock Island-based facility designed to reduce trauma to children who were victims of physical or sexual abuse. The center serves as a location for multidisciplinary teams to interview victims once, eliminating the practice of having youth victims retell their story multiple times to different agencies.
I was also appointed by the statewide director of the Department of Children and Family Services to serve for 10 years as a member of the Child Death Review Team. The multidisciplinary and multiagency team closely examines instances of child death and sets protocols in order to prevent similar cases and further protect children.
• Why are you running?
I’m a no-nonsense lawyer who is committed to the community and ready to make the office of the Rock Island County state’s attorney far more efficient and practical. I’m all about common-sense justice. I’ll use logic, along with my nearly 25 years of experience, to fight for the safety of all who live in Rock Island County.
I have committed my professional life to the protection of families and the enforcement of our laws. In addition to the extensive volunteer hours spent on the Children’s Advocacy Center and Child Death Review Team, I served on the board of directors for the Child Abuse Council and YWCA, and was one of the 100 honored by the YWCA at the 100th anniversary.
I’m dedicated to public safety, and I have a proven track record of putting perpetrators behind bars. I was endorsed by the Rock Island Fraternal Order of Police. Every person has the right to feel safe, no matter the neighborhood they live in.
• What are your goals for the office if you win?
I won’t waste taxpayers’ valuable time and dollars. As a firm believer that the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office should be all about performance, I vow to manage my team to achieve maximum productivity, and I will cut out excessive spending on outsourcing.
I plan to:
- Establish case management standards so that cases are resolved in a timely manner.
- Create a new practice of only dismissing felony cases with my approval.
- Utilize data to ensure consistent penalties for similar offenses. I believe the penalty should match the crime regardless of the defendant’s wealth or ethnicity.
- Develop an online portal to hold the office accountable, unlike the current administration. The portal would allow people to leave anonymous comments on the office’s performance, so the office can continue to improve its performance and serve taxpayers efficiently.
- Launch a Veterans’ Court to help better serve those who have served our country bravely and diligently. A veterans’ court would enable Rock Island County to help those diagnosed with service-related illnesses, address those issues, and provide rehabilitation programs so veterans can rejoin the community.
• Anything else you want to add?
I have 25 years of experience that I can use to fight for the safety of all who live in Rock Island County. I’m committed to the community and ready to make the Rock Island County State’s Attorney Office far more efficient. I believe everyone deserves their day in court, so they have the opportunity to fight for justice and feel safe in their community.
On the personal side, I live in Andalusia with my domestic partner of 15 years, Bill Stengel. We enjoy our dogs, golfing and boating.
