October 28, 1962-December 4, 2018
BETTENDORF — Kathryn “Mary Koivun” Jacobs, 56, of Bettendorf, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, December 4, 2018, at Manor Care Utica Ridge in Davenport, Iowa.
A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, December 14, from 3 until 6 p.m., at Wendt Funeral Home in Moline, Illinois, with services beginning at 6 p.m. There will be a private family burial at Moline Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Kathryn’s family.
Kathryn Mary Koivun was born October 28, 1962, in El Paso, Texas, to Charles Koivun and Joy (Sandell) Liljegren. She graduated from Moline High School in 1980, and from Northern Arizona University in 1985. Mary was employed by Deere & Company in Moline as a financial analyst for over 15 years. She was a member of First Congregational Church in Moline, and enjoyed reading, spending time outdoors, being with her daughters and traveling.
Survivors include her daughters, Sarah (Jake) Dahl and Bekka Jacobs; her sisters, Jennifer Alvarez and Susan (Tim) Lobb; her brothers, George (Meghan) Koivun and Jon Koivun; and her step-parents, DonAnna Koivun and Tom Liljegren.
She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Koivun; and her mother, Joy (Sandell) Liljegren.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.wendtfuneralhome.com.
