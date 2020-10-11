Katie Jacobs lived where she was born, farming most of her life

Walt Bussey kept his Aunt Katie Jacobs' leather work boots when she moved into a nursing home eight years ago, hoping she would one day return to the family farm to wear them again.

Katie was more like a sister than an aunt, said Walt, who spent a lot of time on his grandparents' farm near Council Bluffs, where Katie lived. Together, they helped milk 155 dairy cows twice a day, a chore that produced Grade A milk for the Marigold dairy in Council Bluffs for years.

Even when the family stopped milking and the cows were sold, Katie continued farming, hiring local growers to custom plant and harvest corn and soybeans on her family's nearly 140 acres.

Born in Council Bluffs in 1923, Katie lived most of her life on the family's dairy farm, first with her parents and later with her sister, Martha Jacobs, until Martha died 14 years ago. After a bad bout with shingles eight years ago, Katie moved into the Risen Son nursing home where, at 96, she died from COVID-19 on July 22.

In earlier years, Katie could be found most weekends mowing the 2 acres around the family house, a chore she kept up until she was 89, doting over her Cub Cadet riding lawnmower all those years, said Cindy, Walt's wife.