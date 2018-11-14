While listening to any of the six songs Katie Pruitt has released on Spotify, you’ll hear moments of pointed vocals wrapped up in a soulful sound and thinking-out-loud lyrics. The Nashville-based singer/songwriter is originally from Atlanta, Georgia and her southern roots can easily be heard. Before her set on Saturday, you can watch Pruitt perform a few acoustic songs in the Quad-City Times newsroom. To watch her Paper Jams, follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/qctimes.
See Katie Pruitt at 4:45 p.m. Saturday at the Stardust
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.