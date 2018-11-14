Katie Pruitt

Before her set on Saturday at the Stardust, Katie Pruitt will play a Paper Jams in the Quad-City Times newsroom. You can watch by visiting facebook.com/qctimes.

While listening to any of the six songs Katie Pruitt has released on Spotify, you’ll hear moments of pointed vocals wrapped up in a soulful sound and thinking-out-loud lyrics. The Nashville-based singer/songwriter is originally from Atlanta, Georgia and her southern roots can easily be heard. Before her set on Saturday, you can watch Pruitt perform a few acoustic songs in the Quad-City Times newsroom. To watch her Paper Jams, follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/qctimes.

See Katie Pruitt at 4:45 p.m. Saturday at the Stardust

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments