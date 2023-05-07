Katy Detmer is a Registered Nurse in the Neuro-Oncology unit at Genesis East. Working in this unit can be very challenging. Detmer stated, “I have a lot of people that come in and have some of the worst news they've ever heard in their life. They come in for a cough or a cold, which they think is minor, and then find out that they have cancer everywhere.” She goes on to say, “It's rewarding. It is difficult. Don't get me wrong, but it is rewarding.” Detmer enjoys helping others through some of their toughest times.

Detmer is the youngest of three children. She explains that she’s not comfortable in the spotlight. She explained, “I grew up in a family where we're just very humble people. I enjoy what I do. I do not like spotlight stuff.” Her family moved from Nebraska to Blue Grass, Iowa in 1995. She moved to Davenport within the last three years so that she could be closer to the hospital and her job. She originally started out seeking a degree in criminal justice. Detmer said, “I was actually a criminal justice major before this. I came from a family of military police and RNs and I got into my third year as a criminal justice major and decided that there was a whole lot of black and white and that I thought was gray area. I got back into nursing.” With Detmer’s deep caring of people and taking care of them along with first-hand experience with the healthcare system the choice was then easy. The two experiences that impacted her were her brother being born five months prematurely and legally blind. The other significant impact was the opportunity to be part of Lifeflight.

When asked what her favorite part of the job was, she shared, “Honestly, the patient interaction, I kind of miss that. I was a CNA and CMA for about 12 years before I ended up coming back to nursing to do my RN. It kind of stinks that we don't have as much time to sit and talk and just let them talk about events, or whatever the case may be. We just physically do not have the time to do that. And I know that the last three years have not been easy as far as the pandemic, and across the United States everyone is short-staffed, and hospitals will always be short-staffed. Medical staff will always be short-staffed, but it's not being able to give them just a little bit of leeway.”

When asked how she deals with some of the more challenging aspects of the job, Detmer stated, “Honestly, in the last year, strokes always happen, cancer always happens. I have gotten into a couple of situations where I have recognized names on the board. I would get into the chart real quick to see if age and stuff match to let the charge know. ‘Hey, this is somebody that I know. I'm just going to warn you in advance. I'm going to go in and introduce myself, let them know that I would be their primary nurse, and if they're uncomfortable with me being their primary nurse since we know each other that I would move them to a different nurse, and I would take somebody else.’ Thus far I haven't had any issues. Everyone has said that they were comfortable with having me as their nurse, but it's still just giving them just a little bit.”

Detmer’s nominator shared the experience they had with her, “Katy gave me hope when I had none.

I had been in a medically induced coma in ICU due to persistent seizures. When I was transferred, she went out of her way to ensure I was progressing. She even helped me eat (even after her shift was over) and encouraged me to push myself. I had lost the ability to walk and stand. I couldn't feed or bathe myself. I had to relearn it all. She encouraged me and never gave up. She kept her word. She is a huge reason I fully recovered. She wouldn't let me stop fighting.

Seeing her face was the highlight of my day. She was the only one who could really talk me into pushing myself to build strength. She goes above and beyond. She went out of her way to encourage me. She gave me the power I didn't know I had. Without her, I genuinely don't believe I would have made the recovery I did, at least not nearly as fast.

She deserves this award more than anyone I know. With a chronic illness, I am frequently in and out of the hospital. There have been amazing nurses, but none compare to Katy.”