Age: 24
Home: Louisville, Colo.
Career: Former University of Washington runner … second in Payton Jordan 5,000 meters in 2016 … eighth in Pittsburgh 10-miler in 2017.
This year: Second in SacTown 10-miler; fourth in Bay to Breakers 12k; sixth in Freihofer’s Run for Women 5k.
At Bix: First appearance.
