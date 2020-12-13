Keep holiday no-nos out of pets' reach

Cats and dogs love to chew — and unfortunately swallow — a surprising array of household items and, with the holidays, there are additional opportunities for them to get into trouble.

To avoid a possible trip to the emergency room, Trupanion, a provider of pet medical insurance, offers these tips:

• Tinsel: Tinsel and ribbon can cause a tangled mess in the intestines if swallowed by a pet – ideally it should not be used in households with cats.

• Ornaments: Make sure to hang any small or fragile ornaments high enough on your tree to avoid the wagging tail of your dog or a paw swipe from your cat. Keep in mind, though, that for many cats, there is no safe height.

• Holiday lights: Pets are drawn to holiday lights, just like we are. The only difference is they may be tempted to chew on them. Be sure to also keep the electrical cords taped down or out of reach.

• Turkey bones: Bones from turkey and other traditional main courses around the holidays can have dangerous effects when in the mouths of dogs and cats. Cooked bones especially can splinter and break, causing serious internal injury.