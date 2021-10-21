Keep pharmaceuticals out of local waterways with drug take back day

Clear your medicine cabinet and drop off expired bottles of pills during National Take Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Properly disposing expired bottles of pills can prevent drugs getting into the wrong hands. It also keeps them from making their way into rivers and lakes; traces of painkillers, estrogen and more have been found in water samples from across the country.
Take back days are coordinated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration to help prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths.
Area sites include:
- Rock Island County Sheriff's Office or Justice Center, 1317 3rd Ave., Rock Island
- Milan Police Department or Municipal Building, 405 1st St. E.
- Moline Police Department, 1640 6th Ave.
- Silvis Police Department, 600 Illini Drive
- East Moline Police Department, 915 16th Ave.
Find a free and anonymous drop-off site at takebackday.dea.gov.
-- EMILY STEELE