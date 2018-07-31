Keeping cool at the spraypark Jul 31, 2018 Updated 12 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter Email Buy Now Rex Podber, 6, of Bettendorf plays in the fountains at the Davenport spraypark on Tuesday. Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times Buy Now Ian Radcliffe, 8, of Davenport throws a cup full of water in the air at the Davenport spraypark on Tuesday. Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times Buy Now Ian Radcliffe, 8, of Davenport plays a no running game of tag with his mom, Caroline Haiston, on Tuesday at the Davenport spraypark. Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Report Cancel Report Abuse × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Family of boy who fell in river think body is still under dock Updated: Q-C Times columnist Jim Victor dies in race track incident Want to check your time? Race results for the 2018 Quad-City Times Bix 7 RAGBRAI: Cyclist crash halts RAGBRAI traffic Check out today's mugshots from the Scott County Jail promotion Get your tickets now for Riverfront Pops on August 18th! Celebrate Summertime on August 18 with a Beach Bash Along the Mississippi River featuring the surfin’ sounds of the Beach Boys at Quad City Bank & Trust Riverfront Pops! promotion Better Every Week sponsored by Wallace's Garden Center Better Every Week sponsored by Wallace's Garden Center
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.