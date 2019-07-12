070919-jdc-aa-011

Spectators take a break on cooled benches during Tuesday’s practice round for the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Tuesday, July 9, 2019.

The JDC has offered two neat items to help fans handle the heat that normally is associated with the July tournament: the cooling benches and the water refill stations. Both have returned this year.

The cooling benches are located between the clubhouse and the satellite pro shop near the putting green and the Oasis food tent. The water refill stations are again located behind the clubhouse near the old-fashioned scoreboard, and the other near the practice facility near the 10th tee.

According to Peterson, 56,000 bottles of water were filled last year at the refill stations.

