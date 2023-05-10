Keesha Causemaker, a neonatal nurse practitioner at UnityPoint Trinity Rock Island, was on spring break with her family in Chicago and had no idea she had been nominated for the 2023 Heart of Healthcare. Her department educator sent her a link to the Quad-City Times newspaper nomination. “I sat down. I was floored! I was very shocked actually!”

Causemaker, who grew up in Williamsburg, Iowa, started off on a medical route and was taking her pre-med courses when she obtained her EMT Basic to work part-time on an ambulance. As part of the requirements to obtain the certificate to become an EMT Basic, she had to spend some time in the emergency room. The nurses there recognized her skills in helping the patients and encouraged her to pursue her degree in nursing. She stated, “I got to talking with the nurses, and a lot of them were like ‘I think you would do much better at the bedside as a nurse than a doctor just by your demeanor and how you are.’ They said ‘Nothing against physicians, but just the way you are with people and patients, I just think you'd be much happier.’ And I did love the bedside. I loved learning about patients and being with them, and being able to spend that time with them, so that’s what prompted me. I actually just applied to nursing school on a whim, and was thinking ‘If I get in, I'll go. And if I don't, that's OK too. It’s not the path that's been chosen for me.’ I applied to the University of Iowa for their nursing program, and I got in, and the rest is history.”

Being a neonatal nurse practitioner has its rewards and challenges. When asked what her favorite part of the job was, Causemaker stated, “Definitely what I do with the babies. I love the challenge because, of course, my patients can't talk to me, so I get the challenge of trying to figure out what's going on with the baby and how to fix them just by how they interact with us in the ways that babies do. So that’s very intriguing to me. I love having the dynamic of the parents involved as well. When it comes to my position, I don't just care for the baby. It's my main target and my main goal to have the baby there in my care, but they come as a complete family unit most of the time with others involved. So, I get a full spectrum of care, everywhere from babies to siblings to parents across the board. That's the part of the job that I love the most. I get to interact and be with people at some of the hardest times of their lives based on what's going on with their infants, and I get to be with them at one of the most amazing times of their life, bringing a new life into their world.”

She recognized her team of co-workers and others that are involved in the care of patients. They are some of the important people that help support her through the challenging times. She stated, “I have a great provider group that I work with; nurse practitioners and physicians that have all done this for a very long time. So, lots of years of training behind us. They're fantastic to lean on when the times get really hard. We talk through things, we go over the scenario ‘What happened? What may have gone right or wrong?’ And they've always been a great support for me. My family as well are a great support. They're always there to provide me with support with whatever I need. So that's a really big one too.”

Causemaker explains how her job is really all about the entire team that she works with. She stated, “It's really just working with a great set of individuals. Everybody makes it a team effort and we really focus on not only what's going on at work, but then the mental health of the providers as well when things like that happen.”

Causemaker’s nominator stated that she “is educated and experienced to supervise and assist with the delivery of infants and treatments that may follow delivery. But more importantly, she is a healthcare professional who cares! She is passionate and driven as well as compassionate and kind - her family, friends, co-workers, and especially her patients know this to be true. Whether it is delivering a breakfast pizza, telling you to breathe, or being a shoulder to cry on - she is there, at any hour of the day or night - and that is all before her skilled ability to keep your baby alive. Her genuine love to help others paired with years of education and experience makes her an invaluable member of the neonatal team and the Quad City community!”

“I'm just really thrilled that this is what I get to do every day when I go to work,” said Causemaker.