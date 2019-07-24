Age: 26

Home: Lisle, Ill.

Career: Former Illinois State track and cross country star … top-10 finishes in 2018 at Chicago 10k, Ravenswood 5k, Shamrock Shuffle 8k and Take the Bridge 2.6-miler.

This year: First in Margaret Bradley Invitational indoor 5,000; fourth in NIU Huskie Classic indoor 1,500.

At Bix: Second appearance; 16th in 2018.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments