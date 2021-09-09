Kelly
Meet Kelly! Kelly is a nearly 5 month old rabbit who is ready for a home filled with lots of... View on PetFinder
A man's body has been recovered from the Mississippi River in Bettendorf.
Davenport Police are investigating the shooting death of a man in the 2200 block of Nevada Avenue.
Clinton police have arrested a man who is accused of sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl in March.
A 38-year-old man suffered serious injuries early Sunday when the car he was driving crashed on Moline’s River Drive, eventually coming to res…
A juvenile was critically injured Tuesday after falling off the back of a car in the south parking lot of West High School in Davenport.
Two people on a motorcycle died Sunday after they were struck by a vehicle that had crossed the center line of Illinois 78 in Henry County, Sh…
A boat crash on the Mississippi River near Sabula, Iowa, has left two people with serious injuries.
Members of the Scott County Sex Offender Task Force held compliance checks of the county’s registered sex offenders from Aug. 29 through Sept.…
Scammers posing as three legitimate vendors emailed the City of LeClaire, requesting the city use a different bank account for payments. From November to February, $222,373 in LeClaire city funds were directed to scammers' accounts. More than half was recovered, but the city is still out $102,000.
After breaking 18 bones and requiring a spinal fusion, Miracle Martensen was left unable to even sit up. A year later, the junior volleyball player is looking to return to the court.