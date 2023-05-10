Kelsey Parrish, from Moline, IL, is a registered nurse in the cardiac treatment unit at UnityPoint Health Trinity Rock Island. When she was in high school and was trying to figure out what she wanted to do as a career, she had the opportunity to take a CNA class at a different school to see if it would be something she would be interested in. She enjoyed the class, but she still wasn’t sure whether she wanted to be a nurse. A few years later, she had a family member’s health deteriorated and it became vital that extra care be provided. Kelsey helped provide care for that family member. That hands-on experience inspired her to pursue a career in nursing.

Parrish enrolled and took her prerequisite courses through Blackhawk Community College in Moline, and then transferred to Trinity College of Nursing & Health Sciences, where she completed her bachelor’s degree in nursing. She expressed gratitude for the support she had from family and others while she was attending school, as working towards a nursing degree can be very challenging. She started working for UnityPoint Health Trinity Rock Island as a patient tech on the 7th floor while she was completing her degree at Trinity College of Nursing & Health Sciences. As of this summer, Parrish has worked for UnityPoint Health Trinity Rock Island for six years, with five years under her belt as a registered nurse.

When asked what her favorite part of the job was, she responded, “I just really enjoy being able to provide comfort to people.” She acknowledged that being at the hospital is very typical and routine for her, but it’s not a typical setting for her patients. “It’s just nice to be able to be a comfort or just somebody that makes them feel a little bit better about them being there when they really don't want to be.” Parrish demonstrates amazing patient-centered care and has a great desire to help where she is needed. This is something that seems to come naturally to her.

Parrish’s nominator said, “Kelsey is one of the most compassionate nurses that I have had the privilege to not only work with but also be trained by. She is always putting her patients first. She provides a comfortable atmosphere with her kindness and knowledge. She is always willing to help fellow nurses and patients out despite having a large workload. She remains positive, calm, and resilient with every workday. Kelsey is a true leader in patient care and yet remains so humble.”

When asked what ideas she thinks are important to pass down to nurses that she trains, she stated, “I think it's just important to remember that this is not an everyday thing for people, so no matter what, just do your best for the patients that you have, and then as well as the people that you work with because, you know, the day can only be as good as you and your attitude, and your attitude with other people. Even when it's hard, it’s just really good to be supportive to them and to persevere no matter what.” This is a great philosophy to uphold in a position where you can really influence someone’s outlook and hospital experience.

She was surprised and honored to be nominated for the work she does. Parrish acknowledged the entire nursing community in this area, as well as her coworkers. She explained, “There are a lot more people that deserve to be recognized for the type of nurse and person that they are. I'm sure only so many people get nominated, but I just think, I work with a lot of great people and have worked with a lot of great people, and I'm just appreciative of them. I think a lot more people deserve to be recognized for what they do and the work that they do.” She expressed her humble nature and positive attitude while acknowledging the work that other area nurses and her team of coworkers do.