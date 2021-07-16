 Skip to main content
Kelvin Shaw
Kelvin Shaw

April 25, 2020

Police Department: Rock Island 

Location: 2900 Block 5th Avenue

Footage released of the encounter between Rock Island police and Kelvin Shaw

Kelvin D. Shaw, 37, was shot and killed by Officers Steven Mumma and Tyler Evans after he allegedly held two women hostage at gunpoint. 

Mumma and Evans were part of a group of officers surrounding the apartment building where Shaw was hiding after the women were safely removed. Shaw reportedly jumped out the window of the building closest to Mumma and Evans. Shaw tried to run and struggled to climb a fence before pointing a gun at the officers, who shot five rounds between the two of them. Shaw was hit three times and died a few days later at a Peoria hospital, where he was taken for treatment.

Rock Island County State's Attorney Dora Villarreal ruled the shooting justified in May 2020.

