Kelvin Shaw

April 25, 2020

Mumma and Evans were part of a group of officers surrounding the apartment building where Shaw was hiding after the women were safely removed. Shaw reportedly jumped out the window of the building closest to Mumma and Evans. Shaw tried to run and struggled to climb a fence before pointing a gun at the officers, who shot five rounds between the two of them. Shaw was hit three times and died a few days later at a Peoria hospital, where he was taken for treatment.