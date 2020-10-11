Ken Baxa had gentle brown eyes and a huge heart

You’ll have to excuse Janet Baxa’s laughs when she talks about meeting her husband, Kenneth "Ken" Baxa.

She didn’t really like him at first, she says with a chuckle.

The year was 1982, and Janet, a single mother living in Iowa City, went to a friend’s house for dinner. Ken had been invited, too, and regaled the table with stories of his wild, free-spirited youth.

The tales he was telling were not necessarily Janet’s speed.

But soon after that evening, Ken showed up as a new member of her church, the First Church of Nazarene in Iowa City.

"I prayed for someone to come to our church that I would be able to meet, and here comes Ken walking through my church,” Janet said, laughing. “I thought, 'Oh God, not him.'"

Ken had a full, bushy beard and equally big, full, curly hair, Janet recalled. And although he hadn't made the best first impression, all she saw then were his sweet, gentle brown eyes.

She decided to give him another chance, and they struck up a conversation.

The rest is history.