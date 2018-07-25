The Clinton LumberKings finally got to Cedar Rapids Kernels starter Edwar Colina in the eighth inning Wednesday, but by then they had already trailed by seven in their 7-2 loss in Cedar Rapids.
Kernels' Akil Baddoo homered to lead off the bottom of the first off LumberKings starter Ryne Inman, and Cedar Rapids led the rest of the way.
The LumberKings managed only six hits and one walk off Colina and reliever Rickey Ramirez, and Keegan McGovern's double was Clinton's only extra-base hit.
