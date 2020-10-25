Kershaw stops steal of home, hands Dodgers 3-2 Series lead

Margot went on his own, manager Kevin Cash said, and became the first runner caught stealing home in the Series since Minnesota's Shane Mack in Game 4 in 2001.

Globe Life Field's roof was closed on the cool, rainy night, as it was for Game 3, and the visiting Dodgers broke on top within 10 pitches against Glasnow, a lanky 6-foot-8 right-hander who appeared to be overthrowing.

Glasnow allowed four runs and six hits in five innings, leaving him 0-2 with a 9.64 ERA in the Series. The two home runs raised his total to a record nine in a single postseason.

Betts doubled on a 99 mph fastball leading off and scored two pitches later when Seager pulled a curveball into right field for a single and his 19th postseason RBI. This Series joined 1932 as the only years with runs in four straight top of the first innings.

Seager advanced on a wild pitch, Muncy drew his 20th walk of the postseason and after a two-out wild pitch, Cody Bellinger hit a grounder that was stopped with no play by Lowe, the second baseman positioned on the right field grass. Seager scored the Dodgers' 58th run with two outs this postseason and became the first player to cross the plate in each of the first five Series games since the Yankees' Derek Jeter in 2000.