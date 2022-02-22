 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP WRESTLING | TREMONT 63, KEWANEE 18

Kewanee falls to Tremont in sectional wrestling dual

A season which included a regional title and eight Boilermakers reaching the Class 1A sectional tournament ended Tuesday night as Kewanee fell in the state team dual sectionals to hosting Tremont.

The Turks used eight pins to get the 63-18 win and advance to this weekend's state tournament. 

Kewanee got a couple pins of its own from two of its sectional qualifiers. Kane Lundeen stopped Tremont's Mathew Lee at 285 pounds and Max Kelly pinned Josh Geyer in the dual's final match at 145.

Kadin Rednour, the Boilermakers' only state qualifier, got a forfeit victory at 152 pounds to complete Kewanee's scoring.

