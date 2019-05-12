Academics
Griffin Gerard Tondreau, child of Lisa and Gerard Tondreau, plans to major in Human Physiology at the University of Iowa.
Top 3 achievements: Valedictorian of Class, Illinois State Scholar and Captain/MVP/All-Conference Honorable Mention in baseball.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? Throughout high school, I discovered and incorporated many traits and characteristics into my character. Perhaps, the most significant tool I have developed through my involvement in high school has been my work ethic. Through community service, an involvement in school clubs, and a participation in sports, I have been able to build a strong work ethic around my character and incorporate it into everything I do. Whether it be on the baseball diamond or in the classroom, I have been taught to always put forth my best effort and take great pride in my work. Applying this to my future life, this attitude will allow me to complete any job asked of me in my future life with extreme devotion and accuracy. Taking pride in my work and actions will lead to prosperity in all aspects of life, ultimately leading to a successful future beyond high school.
The Arts
Lindsey Edwards, child of Keith and Melinda Edwards, plans to major in Pre-Veterinary Medicine and Theatre at Augustana College.
Top 3 achievements: 2019 All-State Cast Member, three-time Sectional Champion in Group Interpretation and two year member of National Honor Society.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? The most valuable idea I have learned in high school is time management. Without this skill, I wouldn’t be as involved at my school. I love every club that I participate in: Key Club, Poms, Student Council, Theatre, and many more. However, all of these clubs provide responsibilities, many of which overlap. For example, my winter musical rehearsals end at 5:30 and my pom practice starts at 4:30. It is impossible to be in two places at once, so I have to be efficient while I am at both practices. This mind set has helped me to maintain a 4.0 GPA and be able to exceed in all of my extracurriculars: large roles in productions, officer positions in my student leadership clubs, and choreographer and captain for the pom squad. The opportunity to become an organized student while attending Kewanee High School has been an amazing experience.
Humanities
Haley Hamilton, child of Lee and Missy Monroe/Eric and Abbie Hamilton plans to major in Special Education/Elementary Education at Western Governors University.
Top 3 achievements: Two year National Honor Society member, 2019 IHSA Drama Sectional Champs and 2019 Drama All-State cast member.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? One thing that I have learned in high school that I will take with me into adulthood is that passion is the greatest motivation. Going into my freshman year, I had high hopes to be at the top of my class. Because my best friend passed away during my freshman year, I ended up at the bottom of my class. As time went on, I began to help as a teacher’s aide in the special education classroom. The students in that classroom lives’ consisted of trying to read, write, walk, or talk; things that I can do with ease at any moment. My soul comes alive when I am able to help these students fulfill their potential. Discovering my passion for helping those students, I turned my GPA of 2.0 into a GPA of 3.8. My passion was stronger than my hurt, which made hard work much easier.
Leadership
Molly Welgat, child of Stephen and Jennifer Welgat, plans to major in Nursing at Illinois College in Jacksonville, Ill.
Top 3 achievements: Being in National Honor Society (Vice President the second year ), being Student Council President, and graduating in the top 10% of my class.
What is something you learned that you will take with you after high school? When I arrived at Kewanee High I immediately became involved, and remained involved throughout all four years. Maintaining good grades, being an active member or officer in multiple extracurricular activities, and doing well in all three sports often became stressful, but I always knew that if worked hard enough I could do it all, and well. Work, by its very nature, presents challenges and growth opportunities, therefore developing and becoming better people. Not only did working hard help me complete the tasks at hand, but it also helped me become a better person. Lailah Akita once said, “Hard work is the formula for success.” I wouldn’t have been able to achieve all I had if I didn’t work hard to get it. I have gained this quality in my years at Kewanee High School and plan on using that as I start my college education in the fall.
Math/The Sciences
Chloe Sullens, child of Chris and Kristine Sullens, plans to major in Biology at Black Hawk College.
Top 3 achievements: Inducted into National Honors society junior and senior year, top 5% of my class and all-conference academic in cheer and volleyball.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? The biggest thing I learned in high school that will follow me throughout college and life is that the work does not end when the school bell rings. It was not until I got to high school that I learned only studying in school was not going to fly. The classes I took such as calculus and anatomy were what taught me that it would take hours outside of school to get the grade I wanted. Although it may sound cliché, it was rewarding seeing the hard work pay off. It taught me that it does matter if it is school or a job, if you want to do something well, then it takes dedication and hard work outside of the workplace. High school prepared me for the commitment it takes to succeed in whatever I want to do in life.
Vocational Education
Lilly DeBord, child of Jon and Emily DeBord, plans to major in Health Sciences/Physical Therapy at Bradley University.
Top 3 achievements: National Honor Society, Drum Major and Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? I think the most valuable lesson that I learned in high school is that it is okay to say no to something. I am very much a people pleaser. I love making people happy, even if that means stressing myself out completely. However, it got to the point where I was so overloaded with tasks to accomplish that it was literally impossible to finish everything. I had to start saying no to some things and it saved me mentally. As much as I dislike disappointing people, life gets to a point where a person cannot do everything by themselves. I believe that this skill will come in handy in my future.
Young Journalist
Miles Taylor, child of Alicia Toliver and Leon Taylor, plans to major in Film at the College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn, Ill.
Top 3 achievements: All-State Cast, Editor of Yearbook and Host of the KHS Talent Show
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? I learned that a lot of things in life will always throw you scraps. Deciding on what you do with the scraps directly affects how you will be as person and your future decisions. I had a great high school experience. My home life wasn’t the best however. I had to be strong figure for my family which negatively affected my grades and extracurricular activities. It often made frustrated, sad, and fearful for my future. My peers and teachers at my high school gave me hope and strive on day by day. High school taught me vital lessons about work ethic, being social, and juggling a busy schedule. I will always take with me that I have to make the best out of every single situation possible.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.