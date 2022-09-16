Kewanee man enters plea to sexual abuse

CAMBRIDGE, Ill. — A Kewanee man on Wednesday entered a negotiated plea to one count of Class 4 felony criminal sexual abuse in Henry County Circuit Court and was sentenced to three years in prison and one year mandatory supervised release.

Joshua M Sloan, 36, will also have to register as a sex offender. The agreement included a fine of $75 and assessments, but those were waived.

According to the sexual abuse charge, Sloan committed an act of sexual conduct with another man who was unable to give consent on April 12, 2021. According to information given in court Wednesday, both were inmates in the Henry County Jail and the other man was unfit to stand trial at the time.

As part of the plea agreement, the state dismissed one count of Class 1 felony criminal sexual assault and one count Class 2 felony attempted criminal sexual assault. Those charges were filed April 29, 2021.

Sloan also entered a negotiated plea to Class A misdemeanor criminal damage to property, being a 2015 Dodge Ram pickup truck that incurred dents and scratches as a result of him prying open the door. He will have to pay $1,000 restitution on that charge filed April 8, 2021. The state dismissed a Class 3 felony burglary charge as well as misdemeanor criminal trespass to a vehicle and resisting a peace officer charges.

Judge James Cosby accepted the plea agreement.