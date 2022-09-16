 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kewanee man enters plea to sexual abuse

  • 0

CAMBRIDGE, Ill. — A Kewanee man on Wednesday entered a negotiated plea to one count of Class 4 felony criminal sexual abuse in Henry County Circuit Court and was sentenced to three years in prison and one year mandatory supervised release.

Joshua M Sloan, 36, will also have to register as a sex offender. The agreement included a fine of $75 and assessments, but those were waived.

According to the sexual abuse charge, Sloan committed an act of sexual conduct with another man who was unable to give consent on April 12, 2021. According to information given in court Wednesday, both were inmates in the Henry County Jail and the other man was unfit to stand trial at the time.

As part of the plea agreement, the state dismissed one count of Class 1 felony criminal sexual assault and one count Class 2 felony attempted criminal sexual assault. Those charges were filed April 29, 2021.

People are also reading…

Sloan also entered a negotiated plea to Class A misdemeanor criminal damage to property, being a 2015 Dodge Ram pickup truck that incurred dents and scratches as a result of him prying open the door. He will have to pay $1,000 restitution on that charge filed April 8, 2021. The state dismissed a Class 3 felony burglary charge as well as misdemeanor criminal trespass to a vehicle and resisting a peace officer charges.

Judge James Cosby accepted the plea agreement.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Spurned taco truck finds friends in Moline

Spurned taco truck finds friends in Moline

An East Moline family was prepared to serve a big crowd out of their taco truck Saturday at the Taco and Margarita Festival at Vibrant Arena at The Mark. At the last minute, they were uninvited. But the Quad-City food-and-bar community bailed them out and their tacos sold out too.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News