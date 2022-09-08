Kewanee man found guilty of sexual crimes

CAMBRIDGE, Ill. — A Kewanee man was found guilty of sexual related crimes during a bench trial before Judge Terry Patton Wednesday in Henry County Circuit Court.

Christopher A. Wheaton, 42, formerly of Moline, was found guilty of Class X felony predatory criminal sexual assault/victim under 13 and Class 1 felony criminal sexual assault/victim under 18.

The two female victims testified during the trial. One, an 18-year-old, clutched a stuffed animal and a blanket during her testimony and hesitated for minutes before answering the state's attorney's questions. A recess was called at one point to allow her to collect herself.

Forensic interviewer Johanna Hager of Braveheart Child Advocacy Center testified that only one of the girls had made a disclosure to her. Hager said it was not uncommon for a victim who is in denial of what happened to them not to be able to talk about it. “If they're not ready to do that (admit it to themselves), they're not going to tell me,” she said.

Detective Tim Bryner of the Kewanee police department testified as to collective four items of clothing from one of the victims and Dexter McElhiney, forensic scientist with the Illinois state police testified that one of the clothing items had had 21 listed locations for male profiles and was “almost a complete profile.” On cross examination he admitted he could not tell what type of fluid or cell it would be from.

Dana Pitchford of the Springfield state police forensic science lab testified that there was “very strong support” that undergarments held a one in 310 million chance of having the victim as a 95 percent contributor, Wheaton a four percent contributor and a one percent unknown contributor rather than the victim and two unrelated individuals being contributors.

She also testified as to DNA analysis of another undergarment, saying of an 87 percent contributor, a ten percent contributor and a three percent contributor, there was a one in 380 billion chance it was more likely the victim was the 87 percent contributor, Wheaton was the ten percent contributor and an unknown was the three percent contributor rather than the victim and two unknown contributors.

The defendant took the stand to say that on the day in question, he had been working on his car with his father until 6 p.m. when the girls were in the vicinity and his father remained there until 8 p.m., but he hadn't told Det. Bryner.

Noting Wheaton thus had an alibi, the judge said it was difficult to believe he forgot to tell the detective of that fact. “That doesn't seem to me like the type of thing you would forget,” said the judge. “That seems a little strange to me.”

He noted the one victim's reluctance to talk about the incident. “That's not unusual. We see this all the time,” he said.

He noted the victim said Wheaton threatened to call police on the girls if they said anything and have them sent to an insane asylum. He also said their stories were consistent with each other's.

The judge revoked Wheaton's $500,000 bond and ordered a pre-sentence investigation. Sentencing was set for November 15.