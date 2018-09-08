Key play

With Iowa clinging to a 6-3 lead far into the fourth quarter, the Hawkeyes' offense finally broke loose to put the game away. Nate Stanley hit sophomore Brandon Smith down the left side and Smith rambled to the 2-yard line before being stopped. The Hawkeyes then lined up quickly and handed the ball to Mekhi Sargent, who carried it the rest of the way for the game's only touchdown.

Iowa State junior David Montgomery is widely regarded as one of the top running backs in the country but the Cyclones managed only 19 yards rushing Saturday. Montgomery had 44 yards in 17 carries — just 2.6 yards per attempt — and that was offset by minus-25 yards by quarterback Kyle Kempt.

"The reality of it is that at the line of scrimmage, where games are still won in this sport, they dominated." — Iowa State coach Matt Campbell on how Iowa defeated the Cyclones on Saturday

