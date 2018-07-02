Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Britain Wimbledon Tennis
Buy Now

Madison Keys celebrates after defeating Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia in the women's singles first-round match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London on Monday.

 AP

Madison Keys is still perfect in the opening round at Wimbledon.

The Rock Island native had a relatively easy time in rolling to a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Ajla Tomljanovic in the opening round of the tournament Monday morning.

Keys did not face a break point in the entire match and needed just 62 minutes to extend her record in first-round Wimbledon matches to 5-0.

“It’s always tough to play someone that you know pretty well, but also you have your first-round nerves too so it’s a weird combination,” she said in an on-court interview. “I’m just happy to be through.”

Keys, seeded 10th in the tournament, will now face Luksika Kumkhum of Thailand on Wednesday.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments