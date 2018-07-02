Madison Keys is still perfect in the opening round at Wimbledon.
The Rock Island native had a relatively easy time in rolling to a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Ajla Tomljanovic in the opening round of the tournament Monday morning.
Keys did not face a break point in the entire match and needed just 62 minutes to extend her record in first-round Wimbledon matches to 5-0.
“It’s always tough to play someone that you know pretty well, but also you have your first-round nerves too so it’s a weird combination,” she said in an on-court interview. “I’m just happy to be through.”
Keys, seeded 10th in the tournament, will now face Luksika Kumkhum of Thailand on Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.