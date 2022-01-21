Keys saves best for last in impressive tiebreaker victory

Madison Keys shook off 50 unforced errors in Friday's third-round match at the Australian Open and controlled the third-set tiebreaker to move on in the season's first major tournament.
The Rock Island native rallied for a 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (2) victory over Wang Qiang, saving her best for last.
In the tiebreak, Keys won the first eight points, drilled five winners and wrapped up the match on a Wang shot into the net.
It was an uneven match for Keys who had 50 winners to match the same number of unforced errors. Wang only recorded 15 winners as she had 29 unforced errors.
“At the beginning of the second set, I just kind of thought, ‘Well, I might as well just swing, I’m already down a set,'" Keys said, after her win, per the WTA website. "'Might as well see if this works.’ "I was just really trying to keep giving myself the opportunity to get back into the match, and then once I was able to do that, in the third set I think we both really raised our levels, and played a really, really close match.
“I think in the tiebreak, I kind of blacked out and it was some of my best tennis."
The victory moved the 26-year-old Keys, ranked, No. 51 in the world, into the fourth round where she will face the eighth-seeded Paula Badosa.
In her post-match comments, Keys called the match a valuable “learning experience” that she hoped carried over into the round of 16.
Anisimova upsets defending champion Osaka: Defending champion Naomi Osaka had consigned it to the past within an hour of her third-round loss at the Australian Open.
It's part of her new resolution for 2022. No dwelling on what already has happened.
Osaka had two match points against 60th-ranked Amanda Anisimova in the third set Friday, and she missed two backhands.
Anisimova held serve to force a tiebreaker, which she dominated, and finished with an ace for a 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5) comeback victory over the four-time major champion.
In doing so, the 20-year-old American ensured that the so-called final-before-the-final — a much-anticipated fourth-round showdown between Osaka and top-ranked Ash Barty — won’t happen.
“I’m not sure if I’m going to have regrets about those two match points,” Osaka said. "Like, I thought she played really well. But I can’t really look in the past anymore, you know?
“Like I just have to focus on what I can do in the future to hopefully evade those situations.”
Anisimova, who had lost her previous nine matches against top 20 players and had to rebound from a set and a break down to survive her first-round match, hit 46 winners to Osaka’s 21.
Barty is hoping to become the first Australian woman to win the championship here since 1978.
She advanced to the fourth round with a 6-2, 6-3 win over 30th-seeded Camila Giorgi and only has conceded eight games and spent less than three hours on court.
Osaka's loss means Victoria Azarenka remains the last woman to successfully defend an Australian Open singles title. She overpowered 15th-seeded Elina Svitolina 6-0, 6-2 to reach the fourth round at Melbourne Park for the first time since 2016.
She had her son with her at a news conference and 5-year-old Leo, wearing his sunglasses and sitting on his mother’s knee, described the two-time champion's form as: “Awesome!”
The 2012 and 2013 titlist next will play French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova, who rallied from a set and a break down to beat 26th-seeded Jelena Ostapenko 2-6, 6-4, 6-4.
Other fourth-round pairings that were set up Friday include fifth-seeded Maria Sakkari against 21st-seeded Jessica Pegula.
Rafael Nadal wrapped up the Day 5 program on Rod Laver Arena by beating Olympic silver medalist Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 and continuing his bid for a men's record 21st Grand Slam title.
Olympic gold medalist Alexander Zverev had a 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 win earlier over Radu Albot, a 124th-ranked qualifier from Moldova. The third-seeded Zverev next will play No. 14 Denis Shapovalov, who beat Reilly Opelka 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.
Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini fended off 18-year-old Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz 6-2, 7-6 (3), 4-6, 2-6, 7-6 (5).