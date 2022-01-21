Keys saves best for last in impressive tiebreaker victory

Madison Keys shook off 50 unforced errors in Friday's third-round match at the Australian Open and controlled the third-set tiebreaker to move on in the season's first major tournament.

The Rock Island native rallied for a 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (2) victory over Wang Qiang, saving her best for last.

In the tiebreak, Keys won the first eight points, drilled five winners and wrapped up the match on a Wang shot into the net.

It was an uneven match for Keys who had 50 winners to match the same number of unforced errors. Wang only recorded 15 winners as she had 29 unforced errors.

“At the beginning of the second set, I just kind of thought, ‘Well, I might as well just swing, I’m already down a set,'" Keys said, after her win, per the WTA website. "'Might as well see if this works.’ "I was just really trying to keep giving myself the opportunity to get back into the match, and then once I was able to do that, in the third set I think we both really raised our levels, and played a really, really close match.

“I think in the tiebreak, I kind of blacked out and it was some of my best tennis."