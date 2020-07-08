Kimbrel looking to bounce back after tough debut with Cubs

After struggling in the 2018 playoffs with Boston, Kimbrel became a free agent. The World Series champion Red Sox made him a qualifying offer, which contributed to Kimbrel waiting all the way until last June before finalizing a $43 million, three-year contract with the Cubs.

When he finally got back to the majors, he had a tough time closing out games. He also spent time on the injured list in August with right knee inflammation.

"When those guys are in midseason form and you come in and not have faced a lot of batters, it doesn't matter how much work you get in the minor leagues, it's still a different game up here in the big leagues," manager David Ross said.

"I think last year (he was) just thrown right into the fire and wasn't quite locked in the way he's expected to be yet. And you saw the results."

Kimbrel was looking forward to a full spring training before it was suspended in March because of the pandemic. But he said his delayed start to last year helped him deal with the dead period for baseball.

"Definitely have had some things to lean on and to learn from the year before," he said. "I understand where I needed to have my body ready to go and feel like I've done a pretty good job of that. Came in a little lighter than I was in spring training."