The Broadway musical "Kinky Boots" features songs by pop icon Cyndi Lauper and is a celebration of friendships as well as changing your mind. Inspired by true events, Kinky Boots tells the story of Charlie Price, an owner of a shoe factory who forms an unexpected business partnership with a cabaret performer. The show is set for 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 30 at the Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Tickets, $40.50, $58, $80, are on available at Ticketmaster.com, the Adler Theatre Box Office and by phone at 800-745-3000.
