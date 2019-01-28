The joyful Broadway musical, "Kinky Boots," featuring songs by pop icon Cyndi Lauper, is hitting the Adler Theatre stage this week. See the show on Wednesday at the Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Tickets, $40.50, $58, $80, are available at Ticketmaster.com, the Adler Theatre Box Office and by phone at 800-745-3000. "Kinky Boots" is part of the 2018-19 season of Broadway at the Adler Theatre, presented by Lexus of Quad-Cities. For more info, visit adlertheatre.com.

7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Adler Theatre, $40.50-$80

