The legendary rock band KISS announced in September that their "End of the Road" tour would be their last-ever tour. And that tour is passing through the Quad-Cities. Before KISS calls it quits, after 45 years of performing, see the rockers in concert on Sunday, March 10 at the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline. Tickets, ranging from $39.50 to as high as $1,000 for VIP seats, are available at Ticketmaster.com, the TaxSlayer Center Box Office or at 1-800-745-3000.
