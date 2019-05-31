TaxSlayer Center, March 2019
KISS performs to a packed audience at the TaxSlayer Center Sunday, March 10, 2019, in Moline.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
Joel Kolsrud, of Camanche, is a huge rock concert fan and keeps detailed archives of shows in the Quad-Cities going back to the dawn of the rock era in the mid-1950s. He became a fan of the glam, theatrical rock band KISS at the peak of their popularity in the late 1970s, when Kolsrud was 9 years old.
The quartet of heavily made-up rockers — including original members Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley — brought their farewell “End of the Road” tour to the Moline arena, putting up front-row floor seats for $1,000. It marked the eighth time Kolsrud had seen KISS since 1990, and his favorite, in part because it was the longest they'd ever played.
“The stage and production had to be seen to be believed. It was never a dull moment for two solid hours. Even despite all of the online complaints about Peter Criss' and Ace Frehley's absence from the tour, this has been the most consistent KISS lineup in their entire history. With Tommy Thayer as the Spaceman and Eric Singer as the Catman, they've been together since 2003. And from the standpoint of musicianship, they blow away Ace and Peter, neither one of whom would have been able to either pull it off or hold it together had they been included.”
In all, KISS has played in the Quad-Cities eight times. Kolsrud admires that four songs the original band recorded from their July 20, 1975, concert at the RKO Orpheum (today’s Adler Theatre) ended up on the "Kiss Alive!" album. In fact, on the last song of the album, titled “Let Me Go Rock 'N' Roll,” Gene Simmons says during a break in the music, "C'mon Quad-Cities!”
