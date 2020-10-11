Kitty Rolfes relished her big family

Al, a World War II veteran of the Army, decided to resume his military career in the Iowa National Guard. They lived on several bases around Iowa before settling in at Camp Dodge in Johnston.

“We had a pretty big family, but somehow she kept it together,” Mary said. “She got us off to school on the bus, and she was always waiting for us when we came home.”

The house was crowded, but other neighborhood kids knew they were welcome. “There was always an extra plate at the table,” Mary said.

Kitty passed many days as a longtime volunteer at Camp Dodge’s Gold Star Museum, which commemorates Iowans’ military service. She also was a devoted Catholic, known for clutching her rosary as she watched her kids’ football and baseball games.

After her husband died in 2007, Kitty lived in senior-living apartments until health problems sent her to the nursing home in April. She was in constant contact with her family, and was a central part of holiday celebrations, especially Thanksgiving, her son said.

The hardest part about Kitty’s last few months was the way she was cut off from her family, due to visitor limits at her nursing home, Tim said. He once heard someone refer to the phenomenon as “benevolent incarceration” of America’s seniors.