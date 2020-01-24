Knights' Peeters overcomes foul trouble, Falcons

There is a reason why Davenport Assumption's Sean Peeters might be the best player in the Mississippi Athletic Conference.
Because he has stepped up when his team has needed him.
Battling early foul trouble, Peeters still managed to put up 33 points, including 20 points in the second half, to help his Knights hold off a determined effort from Davenport West. Assumption took down the visiting Falcons, 64-52, in Mississippi Athletic Conference action on Friday night.
Peeters managed to do his damage despite missing nearly 4 minutes of the first quarter after picking up two fouls in the first 38 seconds of the game. He didn't pick up his third foul until late in the third quarter. In his absence, West (2-8 overall, 0-8 MAC) was able to build an early 12-5 lead thanks to some inside buckets from junior center Aldane Barrett. Barrett led the Falcons with 13 points and 11 rebounds for the game.
But Assumption coach Matt Fitzpatrick had faith that Peeters would stay out of foul trouble in the first quarter, inserting him back in the game with 3:25 remaining in the period. Peeters scored eight of Assumption's next nine points to help get things tied at 14 by the end of the first.
"We played hard but (Peeters) was the difference in the game," West coach David Robinson said. "Down the stretch when it mattered, he scored the points and that's what guys like him do. Seniors, experienced players are going to make the plays for their teams, and that's what (Peeters) did."
Peeters only had five points in the second quarter, but he got some help from Owel Hamel, Grayson Heiser, Noah Mack and Dayne Hodge to help the Knights get out to a 31-26 lead at halftime. Hamel had five points and four rebounds off the bench for the hosts for the game. Mack, Hodge, Heiser and Ray Tucker also hit some key shots to give the Knights the lead.
You have free articles remaining.
The Knights really got going in the third quarter, missing only four shots and putting up 17 points to pull ahead 48-39 by the end of the third quarter. Peeters had 10 points but Bill Flaherty had five points in the period and also had three blocked shots to help the Assumption (10-2, 6-2) get the lead.
"Bill has worked so hard to get to where he is and now he is making big plays for us when it counts. He can bring that defensive presence when we need it and he is a good rim protector," Peeters said. "But I thought we had a lot of guys step up in key spots."
West started to use an aggressive full-court press in the fourth quarter but Hodge, Mack, Tucker and Heiser were able to break through and find their go-to guy. Peeters had two dunks, two layups and a pair of free throws in the quarter against the pressure.
"We are lucky to have Sean," Fitzpatrick said. "He is an incredible player and he cleans up a lot of our mistakes and we made a lot of mistakes but he got the big buckets when we needed it.
"West got out to a good start but our guys did not panic and really settled into the game. We played great basketball in that third quarter on both ends. We took care of the ball, ran really simple offense and got good looks."
The Falcons never completely went away thanks to some hot 3-point shooting from Elijah Hollingshed and Jamal Winston. Hollingshed nailed three three-pointers in the fourth quarter and Winston added two more as the Knights could never get ahead by more than 10 points until the end.
The Falcons cut the lead to 56-50 with 3:01 left in the game after a bucket from John Michael Thornton when Assumption's Tyler Maro made a huge play. He stole the ball at mid-court from a West guard and hit Heiser in stride for a layup to push the hosts' lead back to 58-50. The Falcons missed their next four shots and Assumption salted the game at the foul line from there.
"Ultimately, you have to put the ball in the hole but it's a process and our guys fought hard," Robinson said. "There were a couple of possessions there if we could have made our shots, it might have been different but I give it to Assumption they made the plays they had to, to win."