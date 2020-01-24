Knights' Peeters overcomes foul trouble, Falcons

Peeters only had five points in the second quarter, but he got some help from Owel Hamel, Grayson Heiser, Noah Mack and Dayne Hodge to help the Knights get out to a 31-26 lead at halftime. Hamel had five points and four rebounds off the bench for the hosts for the game. Mack, Hodge, Heiser and Ray Tucker also hit some key shots to give the Knights the lead.

The Knights really got going in the third quarter, missing only four shots and putting up 17 points to pull ahead 48-39 by the end of the third quarter. Peeters had 10 points but Bill Flaherty had five points in the period and also had three blocked shots to help the Assumption (10-2, 6-2) get the lead.

"Bill has worked so hard to get to where he is and now he is making big plays for us when it counts. He can bring that defensive presence when we need it and he is a good rim protector," Peeters said. "But I thought we had a lot of guys step up in key spots."

West started to use an aggressive full-court press in the fourth quarter but Hodge, Mack, Tucker and Heiser were able to break through and find their go-to guy. Peeters had two dunks, two layups and a pair of free throws in the quarter against the pressure.