Kombat Kickboxing could include as many as 30 bouts

The Quad-Cities will host a kick-boxing event on Saturday that will feature 40 fighters from around the Midwest and which could include as many as 30 bouts.

Kombat Kickboxing will be held at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds with doors opening at 5 p.m. and the first bout scheduled for 6 p.m. Tickets start at $30 and can be purchased from local fighters or online at NitroTickets.com.

"We have been putting two or three kickboxing matches on our boxing shows and they have been well received," Extreme Maximus Boxing promoter Monte Cox said. "So we decided to put on this event and take a look at fighters from all over the Midwest. We are hoping to find guys we can move up into our bigger, televised events."

The event will feature four-fighter tournaments, so competitors could possibly fight twice during the evening.

Among the area fighters expected to compete in the event are Josiah Molina, Quinton Stage, Jason Shafer, Damian Hall, Roger Hickman, Lucus Page, Jonathan Eckley, Nazhi Kongkousonh, Jay Leutner and Kosi Kongkousonh.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.