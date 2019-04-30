Kortney Drake

Drake

Drake earned all-River Valley Conference accolades in four sports -- volleyball, basketball, track and field and softball. She was third team all-state by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association in basketball after averaging 15.9 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.6 steals per game. Drake also was third team all-state in softball after batting .459 with 17 doubles and 27 RBI. She was a four-year starter in volleyball, and finished ninth at 2A state track meet in 400 meters.

