Kovu

Kovu, a hip-hop artist from Chicago, will perform on Saturday at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. 

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

See hip-hop artist Kovu, who is based in Chicago, on Saturday at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. He will be joined by Xavy Rusan, a Quad-City based rapper. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $8 and are available at eventbrite.com.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments