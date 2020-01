The Kris Lager Band, with special guest The Other Brothers, will play 8-11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, in the Redstone Room at River Music Experience, 129 N. Main St., Davenport. Tickets, at $10-$50, are available at www.eventbrite.com. Doors open at 7 p.m. for this show for ages 19 and older (minors must be accompanied by parent or guardian.)