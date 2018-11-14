Krystal Metcalfe

See Chicago-based soul singer Krystal Metcalfe this weekend during the GAS Feed & Seed Festival. 

Within 30 seconds of hitting “play” on Krystal Metcalfe’s song, “Sallie,” one word comes to mind: Powerhouse. The Chicago-based rock/soul artist’s style is both upbeat and spirited and she is described, on her website, this way: “The love child of Aretha Franklin and Chaka Kahn.” That's a pretty bold statement to match this up-and-comer’s bold voice.

See Krystal Metcalf at 10:45 p.m. Saturday at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel

