Within 30 seconds of hitting “play” on Krystal Metcalfe’s song, “Sallie,” one word comes to mind: Powerhouse. The Chicago-based rock/soul artist’s style is both upbeat and spirited and she is described, on her website, this way: “The love child of Aretha Franklin and Chaka Kahn.” That's a pretty bold statement to match this up-and-comer’s bold voice.
See Krystal Metcalf at 10:45 p.m. Saturday at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel
