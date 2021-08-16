Kyle Pouncy

Storm sign Pouncy

Pouncy, 26, played a total of 13 games last season split between the ECHL, FPHL and SPHL. With the SPHL's Knoxville Ice Bears, the Kamloops, British Columbia native tallied two assists in seven games.

In five games with the FPHL's Carolina Thunderbirds, Pouncy scored three goals and added three assists and he also played one game with the ECHL's Wichita Thunder, where he also played four games in 2020 following a four-year career at Northland College in Ashland, Wisc.