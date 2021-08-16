 Skip to main content
Kyle Pouncy
From the Quad City Storm 2021-22 training camp roster series
Storm sign Pouncy

The Quad City Storm signed defenseman Kyle Pouncy to a training camp contract Monday.

Pouncy, 26, played a total of 13 games last season split between the ECHL, FPHL and SPHL. With the SPHL's Knoxville Ice Bears, the Kamloops, British Columbia native tallied two assists in seven games.

In five games with the FPHL's Carolina Thunderbirds, Pouncy scored three goals and added three assists and he also played one game with the ECHL's Wichita Thunder, where he also played four games in 2020 following a four-year career at Northland College in Ashland, Wisc.

While at Northland, Pouncy played 100 games, scoring 17 goals and adding 40 assists for 57 points.

