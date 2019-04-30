Kylee Sanders

Sanders

The only underclassmen among the 12 finalists, Sanders is an all-stater in softball and basketball along with being a state place-winner in the long jump. The shortstop batted .490 and struck out just twice in 163 plate appearances for the state champion Falcons last summer. She averaged 19.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 5.4 steals (school record) in basketball. Sanders placed sixth in Class 2A in the long jump and was a state qualifier in the 400 meters.  

