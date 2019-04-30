The only underclassmen among the 12 finalists, Sanders is an all-stater in softball and basketball along with being a state place-winner in the long jump. The shortstop batted .490 and struck out just twice in 163 plate appearances for the state champion Falcons last summer. She averaged 19.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 5.4 steals (school record) in basketball. Sanders placed sixth in Class 2A in the long jump and was a state qualifier in the 400 meters.
Most Popular
-
Updated: Davenport Police officer was shot in the chest and leg
-
Davenport woman accused of stabbing another in the neck with a steak knife
-
Davenport school board denies 13 open enrollment requests, citing diversity plan
-
Flapjacks in Maquoketa to close
-
25-year-old Moline man is victim in fatal Illinois 92 crash
promotion
Click here to see the winners! Readers' Choice 2018 sponsored by Fireplaces Plus
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.