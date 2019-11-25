Kylie Welch

You are the owner of this article.
School/year: Assumption, senior

Height/position: 5-8, outside hitter

Serving it up: Three-year varsity contributor, Welch was first team all-MAC. She was fourth in league in kills per set (2.84) and hit at a .311 efficiency. Welch led conference in aces (79) and was among team's top three in digs (2.56). Her 190 aces are a conference-best the past three seasons.

