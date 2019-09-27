The Quad City Federation of Labor and Quad Cities Interfaith issued a news release Friday to voice opposition to former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker's Saturday, Sept. 28 appearance at the 2019 QC Prayer breakfast.
Mario Ruiz, who authored the release, said Walker has " a history of pushing legislation that hurts children and families ... and removed the rights of many Wisconsin public employees."
“Act 10 put laws in place to take away the right to bargain and have conversations for teachers, health care workers, and other public employees,” said Ruiz, Vice President of the Quad City Federation of Labor. "Walker’s legislation laws in the Right To Work - for less - category stomped on worker’s rights that had been in place for 75 years, making some union conversations illegal with possible jail time just for discussions about unions. Walker worked hard to eliminate prevailing wage and reduce the income of hard-working families. Governor Walker also removed some Child Labor law protections in Wisconsin, failing once again to protect our children."
Amber Bordolo, Executive Director with Quad Cities Interfaith, said the local organization does not agree Scott Walker's past political platforms.
"Former Governor Walker did everything he could to reduce funding for public education, and medical care for the citizens of Wisconsin.” Bordolo said. "Reducing funds for Medicaid made it a hardship to have even the basic medical care for many families in Wisconsin."
Toby Paone, Great River UniServ Director, voiced concerns in the news release about Walker's past policies relaxing licensing rules and standards for teachers in Wisconsin.
"(He did it)to attract more teachers instead of making education a priority in the budget," Paone said. “We must not sacrifice our standards for teaching to save money.”
Derek Jones, Chairman of the Rock Island County Democratic Central Committee weighed in on Walker's visit, claiming “Walker tried hard to repress voters by changing the laws to make it very hard for low income persons to register and vote.”
In an interview with the Quad-City Times, Walker stressed he planned to speak about his religious faith and had no plans to speakl about his past5 policies or the current political climate.
Ruiz said he felt it was still important to be heard.
"We are not going to allow former Governor Walker to come to the Quad-Cities and address members of our community without speaking out about his record which hurts the poor and the workers in all communities," Ruiz said in the news release. "Walker should be embarrassed about his record. We all stand with our community to say we disavow the stand Scott Walker takes in attacking working families."
