LaFleur says Harrison might make his Packers debut on Sunday

Packers add 'Snacks,' may lose Bakhtiari

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur says there's a possibility newly acquired defensive tackle Damon "Snacks" Harrison could play in the team's regular-season finale Sunday at Chicago.

However, reports surfaced late Thursday that all-pro left tackle David Bakhtiari may have been lost for the season. It was reported he suffered a knee injury in practice, the thought it might be a torn ACL that ends his year.

The Packers claimed Harrison off waivers from the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday as they looked to add depth to their defensive front for their playoff run. LaFleur said Thursday that Harrison is with the team already.

"He'll be at practice today," LaFleur said of Harrison. "He will potentially be suiting up Sunday. We'll see how the week goes. I think that's always hard to ask of somebody. But then again, you're dealing with a true pro, a vet that's been around and seen a lot. It's just how fast can we get him acclimated to what we're trying to do and what we're asking him to do. But like I said, we're just really happy to have him in the building."

The Packers announced the addition of Harrison on Thursday. The Packers also announced they have released defensive lineman Anthony Rush.