Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Bob Reade Field

Last week: Lake View was corralled by Lane, 23-0. Geneseo beat Chicago Bulls Noble Prep 31-16.

Last meeting: First meeting

Twitter: @KyleH_DA

Overview: The Wildcats are coming off a 1-8 season. They will be the second straight Chicago Public League opponent the Leafs have faced. Geneseo prevailed last week despite five turnovers, including four lost fumbles. Fullbacks PJ Moser and Gavin McGuire combined for 78 yards on 15 carries. Sophomore cornerback Anthony Pierce had two first-quarter interceptions last week.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments