It's another thing to be playing with James, where not winning a championship makes it feel like a lost season.

“When I left, I just wanted to be able to compete for a championship, and I know that moments like this comes with it. Especially being in L.A., the biggest market in basketball,” Davis said after the 105-103 victory on Sunday.

“I know the quote-unquote pressure is going to be on us, going to be on me, especially the first year with everything that happened last year, and then also playing alongside Bron," Davis said. “I know he gets criticized more than any basketball player ever.”

So Davis felt he let down his superstar teammate on that shot against Brooklyn, when James drove into the lane and passed to him near the sideline. Davis had a wry smile on his face after the shot bounced off the rim, but it hid the disappointment he felt inside.

“LeBron will tell you. I mean, the first probably like four days, I was talking to him like, ‘Damn, I should have made that shot. I’ve got to make that shot,’” Davis said. “He’s like, ‘You’re fine, you’re fine.’”