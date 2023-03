A story published Friday on Moline's guaranteed property tax rate for a waste transfer station misstated what Lakeshore Recycling Systems would pay each year for three-years. Lakeshore Recycling will pay Moline a guaranteed property-tax rate of $350,000 for each year for the first three years. After the first three years, LRS will need to pay a minimum of $300,000 for as long as the station is in operation.