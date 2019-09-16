OWINGS MILLS, Md. — In the wake of a history-making performance, Lamar Jackson was satisfied only in that he helped the Baltimore Ravens win a second straight game.
Deftly throwing the ball downfield and making calculated runs through the Arizona defense on Sunday, Jackson became the first player in NFL history with at least 250 yards passing yards and 120 rushing yards in a single outing.
Afterward, the second-year quarterback lamented being sacked twice and wished he could have made a few throws differently.
"I could have been better," said Jackson, now 8-1 as a starter in the regular season.
It's hard to imagine Jackson, or the Ravens' offense being any sharper over the first two weeks. Jackson threw five touchdown passes in a 59-10 rout of Miami before piercing the Cardinals for 272 yards passing and 120 on the ground in a 23-17 victory.
There is a profound difference between Jackson as a rookie — when he had one 200-yard passing game — and now.
"He's better at everything," coach John Harbaugh said Monday. "But what I like about Lamar is that he doesn't dwell on the positives too much. He dwells on areas of improvement."
